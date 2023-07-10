Ontario’s animal welfare seizes dog, investigates claims animal was ‘dragged’ on pavement

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Animal Welfare Services (AWS) has confirmed it has seized a dog from a residence and is now investigating claims on social media that the animal was abused by a man in late June in Hamilton.

The incident, which the ministry characterized as “a recent incident involving the dragging of a dog,” happened in a Dundas neighbourhood on June 30.

A viral video of the alleged incident, posted to the Fur Warriors Facebook page, showed a large dog that appeared to be unwillingly dragged along pavement on the day in question.

Someone also can be heard yelling in the video and saying what sounds like “you idiot.”

“Poor dog probably collapsed from being overheated and couldn’t walk…then to be treated like that..heartbreaking,” one resident said in the comments section of the page.

“My heart breaks for this dog. I can only imagine the abuse it endures behind closed doors,” another comment said.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed the dog continues to be evaluated by a veterinarian as of Monday.

Andrew Morrison said the seizure was executed under Section 44 of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

“Animal Welfare Services has launched an investigation and no charges have been laid at this point,” Morrison said.

“Given the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Hamilton police spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said they were made aware of the incident via a 911 call on June 30.

The matter was then turned over to AWS and Hamilton police are not involved in the probe despite assisting with the execution of the warrant on July 8.

“We did have a lot of inquiries and feedback in relation to this specific incident, however, it wouldn’t be suitable for us to comment because it is not our investigation,” Ernst said.