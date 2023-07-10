Regina Pats brings in new GM after John Paddock announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats have a new general manager after John Paddock announced his retirement from the team.

The Pats announced that Alan Millar will be taking up the role of vice president, hockey operations and general manager.

Paddock spent nine seasons with the Pats serving as a head coach and GM.

“John has contributed so much to this hockey club over the last nine seasons, both on the ice and in the community,” said Regina Pats chief executive officer Gord Pritchard.

“Like any business, the hockey business is all about relationships and throughout his career, John has always made it a priority to first and foremost develop relationships with those he is working with and the players he’s coaching. I believe that is why he’s had such a great career. He puts people first.”

Paddock helped steer the Pats to the WHL final in 2017 and the Memorial Cup in 2018.

He has 39 seasons split between junior and professional hockey, having reached the Stanley Cup Final three times across his career.

“He has had such a positive impact on so many players, coaches and staff during his career. Coaching, developing, guiding and propelling many of us forward within the game towards our goals,” Pritchard added.

“We are so incredibly grateful for everything he’s done. While he will surely be missed, we wish him and his wife Lori all the best in their retirement.”

The Pats said Millar brings an extensive background of operations and team management experience that ranges back to 1989.

Millar has worked with the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate, the Newmarket Saints, the OHL’s Guelph Storm, the Calgary Flames affiliate AHL team, the Saint John Flames, the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors, and the Sarnia Sting.

“We saw Alan’s ability to consistently challenge for a championship when he was in Moose Jaw where he had very strong teams that were incredibly tough to play against, particularly in 2017-2018,” Pritchard said.

“It is Alan’s experience and success that excites us as an organization as the Pats start an exciting new chapter in our history. We look forward to Alan leading our hockey program.”