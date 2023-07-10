Menu

Health

‘Our people will die’: Opioid crisis prompts state of emergency in Treaty No. 6

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 1:21 pm
'Tired of losing loved ones': Advocates call for more harm reduction supports
A group of local advocates is renewing calls for increased harm reduction services. Monday marks the global day of action known as 'Support. Don't Punish,' a campaign focused on a harm reduction approach to drugs. As Erik Bay reports, the push comes as governments and organizations continue to seek solutions to the opioid crisis. – Jun 26, 2023
The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 declared a state of emergency on Monday after their annual general meeting to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

The Confederacy is asking for immediate support and additional funding from all levels of government to address this crisis.

“Families, friends and loved ones are being lost to this devastating crisis,” says Grand Chief Leonard Standingontheroad.

Another record-breaking week of overdoses, ambulance trips in Alberta
The territory of  Treaty No. 6 covers central Alberta and Saskatchewan. It spans over 300,000 kilometers.

Treaty No. 6 guarantees healthcare and dictates that the federal government must provide ongoing health care.

“If harm reduction isn’t available, our people will die,” said Chief Standingontheroad.

The Confederacy says in February there was a promise of $2 billion dollars from the Indigenous Health Equity Fund over the next 10 years – making that $200 million a year. They said that this funding was not communicated to the First Nation groups in Alberta by the government and the funding hasn’t been received.

The groups of Treaty No. 6 said there is an 18.2-year discrepancy in the life expectancy of Indigenous individuals and that mortality rates of opioid poisoning is seven times higher amongst Indigenous individuals compared to the general population.

The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 said that death rates have spiked since safe consumption sites were closed and that 71 First Nations declared an opioid crisis but only an estimated 22 to 24 of them have received funding.

It was also said that the recovery treatment beds promised to the communities in Treaty No. 6 are inaccessible or in most cases non-existent.

