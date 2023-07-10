New highly-supportive affordable housing units unveiled in southeast London, Ont.

Dozens of highly supportive and affordable housing units were officially unveiled in south London, Ont., Monday afternoon, marking the first inroad into the city’s pledge of opening 100 new affordable units this year.

The 44 units at 403 Thompson Rd. in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood represent nearly half of the city’s affordable units goal for 2023.

“Housing is absolutely a fundamental human right,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “We are going to chip away at this one piece at a time, and today, we chipped 44 units off of that total.”

The building and units will be operated by Indwell, a Hamilton-based not-for-profit affordable housing charity that already operates two locations in London. Staff will be on site 24 hours daily to provide residents with care that includes addiction and nursing services, mental health, one meal per day, and housing stability supports.

The residents for the building will be selected from the city of London’s priority waitlist for affordable housing, with emphasis placed on those currently or most vulnerable to homelessness, women and their children fleeing violence, Black Canadians and Indigenous Peoples.

Indwell CEO Jeff Neven tells Global News that along with the formal supports, staff will provide informal supports that assist with activities like cooking or gardening. Neven says one of the main reasons for that support is because it helps build up areas where residents may feel they can contribute to the community.

“We really start with our values of dignity, love and hope,” said Neven. “So, when we lean into our values, it means asking people what they are good at… and supporting and instilling confidence into them.”

The capital costs to construct the four-storey building came in at around $10.7 million, provided by the federal government through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative. The funding was announced in late 2021, and construction was completed this past February.

“These new homes are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who will call London their home,” said Peter Fragiskatos, MP for London North Centre.

Last month, city council approved operating funding for the supportive units at an annual cost of approximately $1.74 million. Of that amount, $1.16 million will be the annual operating fee to Indwell for the supports and services provided. The contract with Indwell is set to last until the end of 2025, with the option to renew yearly until 2029.

The city will be paying for most of the initial operating costs, but subsidies from the province and federal government will provide funding down the road.

While only 15 per cent of the units are required to comply with provincial regulations for a “barrier-free design,” all 44 units will satisfy the requirement. Three of the units are designed to be wheelchair accessible.

Within the building, residents will have access to laundry facilities, vehicle and bicycle parking and a common room.

Rent for the units will likely be around $800, about half of London’s average rent of $1,680. Residents selected for the unit will be able to begin moving in starting in October.