Fire

Building at former Fun Mountain waterslide park burns down

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 12:47 pm
An outbuilding at the former Fun Mountain waterslide park burns Sunday morning. View image in full screen
An outbuilding at the former Fun Mountain waterslide park burns Sunday morning. Submitted
A building at a once-popular Winnipeg attraction has been destroyed by a fire.

Firefighters in the RM of Springfield were called to the site of the former Fun Mountain waterslide park, which is permanently closed, around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Springfield fire Chief Brian Seaton said crews from two stations responded and found an outbuilding at the site fully engulfed in flames.

Seaton said most of the slides at the waterpark, which hasn’t been operational for a few years, had already been taken down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

