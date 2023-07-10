Menu

Crime

3 minors charged in Toronto pharmacy robbery

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 12:45 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say three boys under the age of 18 are facing charges after a robbery in Etobicoke last week.

Police said officers responded to a holdup call in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area on July 7.

Investigators allege that three masked boys entered a pharmacy and one of them stood near the entrance while the other two went behind the counter.

One of the boys pulled out a knife and demanded cash and narcotics, police allege. The three then fled the store with some cash and medications, police said.

The force said officers were able to find the boys and take them into custody.

“At the time of the arrests, officers recovered a knife along with the cash and medications stolen during the robbery,” police said.

On Monday, investigators said a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have all been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

