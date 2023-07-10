Soccer coach arrested after sexual assault videos of minors found on his phone

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

A locally popular Tennessee soccer coach has been arrested after he left his cellphone at a restaurant; when staff discovered the phone, they found video stored on it showing at least 10 unconscious boys being raped, according to police.

In a press release, the Franklin Police Department called the investigation “heartbreaking.”

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, has been charged with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said further charges are expected.

Franklin police alleged Campos drugged and raped several young boys between approximately nine and 17 years old. Police are currently working to identify the victims.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged crimes when Campos left his phone at an unidentified restaurant in Franklin.

Story continues below advertisement

“Workers took a look through it to try and find info that would lead them to the owner, so they could return the phone,” police wrote. “What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children, and so they called police. ”

Franklin police said the investigation was “immediate and tireless.”

Detectives reportedly found hundreds of “disturbing” photos and videos in Campos’ phone. In many of them, Campos is allegedly seen raping the victims.

Campos, who has lived in Franklin for 20 years, allegedly frequented nearby school playgrounds to recruit kids as players on his soccer team. Police claim after he gained a minor’s trust, he would invite them to his home, where he would drug and rape them in an unconscious state.

Police have said some of the children assaulted by Campos may not realize they are victims.

The exact date of Campos’s arrest is not clear, and he is currently being held on a US$525,000 (about C$697,000) bond.

Anyone with information regarding Campos has been asked to call Franklin, Tenn. police at (615) 794-2513.

—

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.