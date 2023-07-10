Fentanyl laced with ‘zombie drug’ found in Kingston drug bust: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say their drug enforcement unit busted a trafficking operation responsible for spreading tainted fentanyl in the city.

According to a police news release sent late Friday, police arrested three people Thursday after a search warrant at a local hotel turned up large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and cash.

Police believe the fentanyl was toxic, and linked to several recent overdoses in the region.

Investigators believe the fentanyl contained a substance called xylazine, what police say is commonly referred to as “tranq” or the “zombie drug.”

This additive reduces the effects of naloxone, which is used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Investigators have requested testing from Health Canada to confirm the addition of xylazine to the supply that was seized last week.

The drug enforcement unit began the investigation into this particular instance of trafficking back in May.