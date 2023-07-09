Recipe: B.C. fresh warba potato salad

Send this page to someone via email

Caren McSherry of the Gourmet Warehouse shows how to make a delicious potato salad perfect for summer days.

These beautifully firm local potatoes make for an amazing salad. Not your mama’s potato salad, often made with eggs and mayonnaise.

This is an outstanding option for outdoor dining and picnics. They can take the heat as the dressing is made with olive oil, making it food safe in warmer temperatures.

Dressing:

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 small garlic clove minced

2/3 cup lemon-infused olive oil (if unavailable use extra virgin olive oil)

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

sea salt to taste

ground fresh pepper to taste

Place the mustard, garlic and vinegar in a bowl, whisk together, and slowly pour in the oil, whisking

all the while until the dressing is smooth and thick. Add the salt and pepper to suit your taste.

Set aside.

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh BC Warba potatoes

1 jar fire-roasted artichokes, drained well and quartered

1 cup kalamata or Castelvetrano olives, blotted dry

6 ounces feta cheese

3 tablespoons fresh dill

Method:

Make the dressing and set aside. Boil the potatoes until fork tender, drain and place in your serving bowl. Immediately pour the dressing over top while the Warbas are still hot. This allows for the dressing to be absorbed into the potato and not just sit on top. Add the artichokes, half the dill and olives and lightly toss to coat. Finish by crumbling the feta overtop and the remaining dill. Serves 6-8