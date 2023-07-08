Menu

Crime

Coqutilam RCMP searching for psychiatric patient considered ‘unlawfully at large’

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 4:51 pm
Coquitlam RCMP are asking the public for help after a woman was reported overdue on a day pass from a local psychiatric hospital. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP are asking the public for help after a woman was reported overdue on a day pass from a local psychiatric hospital. Coquitlam RCMP
Mounties in Coquitlam are issuing a public appeal for help in locating a female patient at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital reported overdue on a day pass Friday.

According to RCMP, 41 year old Gabriel Gibson is unlawfully at large after failing to return to the hospital, located at 70 Colony Farm Road in Coquitlam.

Gibson was reported overdue at 5:00 p.m. Friday and is now wanted on a warrant of committal.

She is Caucasian,  about 5’10, 268 lbs, with dark brown medium-length hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless top, a black and white striped long skirt, white shoes, and carrying a large black handbag.

RCMP warn Gibson may behave in a way that puts herself or the public at risk.

If you see her, you’re asked to not approach her and instead call 911.

