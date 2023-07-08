Heat warning issued for Alberta

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Alberta this weekend.

According to the alert, daytime temperatures will reach near 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada said temperatures will cool down on Monday.

Residents and visitors in warned regions are advised to take precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours. They are also asked to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exahustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

A detailed regional breakdown is available on the Environment Canada website.