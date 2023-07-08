Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning issued for Alberta

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Extreme weather costing Canada billions annually'
Extreme weather costing Canada billions annually
Extreme weather costing Canada billions annually
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Alberta this weekend.

According to the alert, daytime temperatures will reach near 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada said temperatures will cool down on Monday.

Residents and visitors in warned regions are advised to take precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours. They are also asked to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exahustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Trending Now

A detailed regional breakdown is available on the Environment Canada website.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
Environment CanadaAlberta weatherHeat WaveHeat WarningAlberta heat warningAlberta hot weatherAlberta temperatures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content