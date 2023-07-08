Man in critical condition after Saturday daylight stabbing in Toronto

See more sharing options

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to a stabbing just before 2 p.m. around Victoria Park Avenue and Van Horne Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds. Medics rushed him from the scene via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was in critical condition, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said a man was in custody.