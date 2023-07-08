Police believe 3 Oshawa sexual assaults may be connected, search for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after three similar sexual assaults were reported in Oshawa, including one involving a 16-year-old girl.

Durham Regional Police said officers investigated reports a teenage girl was kissed and inappropriately touched by someone she did not know near the Oshawa bus loop on July 4.

During the investigation, police were told about two similar incidents. A second victim was also allegedly kissed by a man of a similar description at the Oshaw Centre. A third person was reportedly touched and kissed at a Tim Horton’s on Simcoe North Street.

“The preliminary investigation has led officers to believe these assaults have been completed by the same individual, however, investigators are continuing to work to determine if they are in fact connected,” police said in a media release.

Police said the suspect was aged between 20 and 30, standing around five-feet, 11-inches tall. He had a slim to medium build and short, wavy black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a blue plaid shirt and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said he spoke with an accent.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police’s major crimes special victim’s unit at 1-888-579-1520 x 5318.