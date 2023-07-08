Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police believe 3 Oshawa sexual assaults may be connected, search for suspect

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 10:51 am
Durham Police say the three sexual assaults in Oshawa involve unwanted kissing and touching. View image in full screen
Durham Police say the three sexual assaults in Oshawa involve unwanted kissing and touching. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after three similar sexual assaults were reported in Oshawa, including one involving a 16-year-old girl.

Durham Regional Police said officers investigated reports a teenage girl was kissed and inappropriately touched by someone she did not know near the Oshawa bus loop on July 4.

During the investigation, police were told about two similar incidents. A second victim was also allegedly kissed by a man of a similar description at the Oshaw Centre. A third person was reportedly touched and kissed at a Tim Horton’s on Simcoe North Street.

“The preliminary investigation has led officers to believe these assaults have been completed by the same individual, however, investigators are continuing to work to determine if they are in fact connected,” police said in a media release.

Trending Now

Police said the suspect was aged between 20 and 30, standing around five-feet, 11-inches tall. He had a slim to medium build and short, wavy black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a blue plaid shirt and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said he spoke with an accent.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police’s major crimes special victim’s unit at 1-888-579-1520 x 5318.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultOshawaDurham Regional PolicedrpOshawa CentreOshawa bus loopSexual assault Oshawa
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content