Fire

Crews battling 38-hectare out-of-control wildfire north of Abbotsford

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 10:28 pm
Click to play video: 'New report has makes dire predictions for future extreme heat events'
New report has makes dire predictions for future extreme heat events
WATCH: A new report predicts the costs of extreme heat events, both financial and human, will skyrocket unless the government takes action to improve the ability of the health-care system and the province's infrastructure to deal with them. Kristen Robinson reports
Crews are battling a new wildfire in the Lower Mainland, burning just 18 kilometres north of Abbotsford, B.C.

The Davis Lake fire was first spotted on Wednesday and has since grown to 38 hectares in size. The fire is just outside Davis Lake Provincial Park, and burning in steep terrain.

The Davis Lake wildfire burning just north of Abbotsford, seen Friday, July 7, 2023. View image in full screen
The Davis Lake wildfire burning just north of Abbotsford, seen Friday, July 7, 2023. BC Wildfire Service

No properties are currently threatened, and no evacuation alerts or orders have been issued.

However, the Lost Creek Forest Service Road has been closed.

The BC Wildfire Service has classified the fire as “out of control,” and believes it was started by human activity.

Two dozen firefighters have been deployed to the scene, with support from three helicopters.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning out of control near Armstrong'
Wildfire burning out of control near Armstrong
FireBC WildfireBC wildfiresAbbotsfordWildfire Seasonhuman caused wildfiredavis lake wildfireabbotsford wildfirebc wilfire service
