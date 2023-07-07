Crews battling 38-hectare out-of-control wildfire north of Abbotsford

Crews are battling a new wildfire in the Lower Mainland, burning just 18 kilometres north of Abbotsford, B.C.
The Davis Lake fire was first spotted on Wednesday and has since grown to 38 hectares in size. The fire is just outside Davis Lake Provincial Park, and burning in steep terrain.
No properties are currently threatened, and no evacuation alerts or orders have been issued.
However, the Lost Creek Forest Service Road has been closed.
The BC Wildfire Service has classified the fire as “out of control,” and believes it was started by human activity.
Two dozen firefighters have been deployed to the scene, with support from three helicopters.
