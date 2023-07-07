Treatment of Kelowna reporter focus of third day of COVID-19 protester trial

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna man who made national headlines when video footage of him unleashing a racist tirade at a South Asian security worker went viral, was actually shouting his views on vaccines to a reporter when the guard intervened, a B.C. provincial court judge heard.

Bruce Orydzuk has been charged with disturbing the peace on July 13, 2021, outside a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and Friday was the third day of his trial.

Crown counsel Kevin Short has explained he’s aiming to demonstrate through the testimony of eight witnesses that Orydzuk’s actions weren’t just an irritant or a sharing of views, regardless of whether or not they were contrary to scientific consensus.

He has to prove that the actions that day caused a change in behaviour for those who were made privy to them.

2:21 ‘Freedom rallies’ will continue in Kelowna without permits, says organizer

Key to the case is video footage shot by Carli Berry and, surprisingly, Orydzuk himself.

Story continues below advertisement

Berry was a reporter for Infotel on July 13, 2021, and shot the footage that spread nationwide. In the portion of video that many people became familiar with, Orydzuk could be heard shouting racially charged comments to a South Asian security guard.

Orydzuk demanded that the security guard “go back to his country” and called him “disgusting.”

Before that, however, Orydzuk had already approached Berry as she left her vehicle to take photos of the protesters.

In a video he submitted to the court, around 30 minutes before the interaction with the security guard, Orydzuk asked Berry why she wasn’t covering any information about vaccine injuries and deaths, and continued to explain that he and the other dozen or so protesters were at the vaccine clinic that day to offer insight to those getting their vaccine, about informed consent.

1:51 ‘Freedom rally’ protester’s assault trial gets off to a rocky start

The interaction consisted of Orydzuk mostly offering his thoughts unbidden, though when Berry eventually asked him if he wanted to be interviewed he offered more.

Story continues below advertisement

Berry said that the first interaction was “unsettling.” She was already familiar with Orydzuk from messages he’d written to her on Facebook about her coverage and, while she didn’t describe the nature of those messages, she said she ended up blocking him from her page to avoid future interactions.

After leaving Orydzuk, she told the court she took some more photos and then went to the security guard – that’s when the situation escalated.

Berry had gone to the security tent, she said, to inquire if she could get another side of the story about the clinic that day. When there, Orydzuk approached.

In a video submitted by Orydzuk, it’s clear that the object of his frustration was Berry.

“You’re not reporting the injuries from the jabs because you believe it’s a conspiracy theory. Are you kidding me? My wife works in a care home where 15 people died,” he can be heard yelling.

The security guard intervenes and asks Orydzuk to walk away. The guard said the clinic grounds were private property, which caused Orydzuk to get increasingly upset.

“I’m having a conversation with somebody, get out of my face,” he said. “You can go back to your country. You’re not a Canadian. You’re not a Canadian. You are not Canadian. You’re disgusting … go back to India.”

Story continues below advertisement

Berry told the court Friday that she started filming then, not necessarily for the story she’d been sent there for – to document protesters at another COVID-19 vaccine clinic – but for safety reasons. She felt Orydzuk’s actions were threatening to both herself and the security guard, and the safest thing to do was to get it on tape, she said.

“It was very uncomfortable,” she said.

1:56 Head organizer for Kelowna freedom rallies back in court

“I didn’t know what was going to happen … I was concerned for my safety. I don’t know if it escalated quite to the (point) of being scared but yeah, it was very, very uncomfortable.”

She said given the messages she’d previously received, and the vitriol she witnessed, she was also worried that her interactions with the well-known protester would escalate.

“I don’t want people to escalate into violence or that type of thing … I’d say I was concerned, worried and nervous about what was going to happen,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Berry told the court that after that interaction she never covered protests in the same way and feared her vehicle, marked with her news organization’s logo, would become a focus of vandalism.

She also said that she opted out of trying to interview anti-vaccine and anti-COVID mandate protesters – something she would have done readily before – and began covering events of that kind from a distance.

Berry was still being cross-examined by Orydzuk Friday afternoon.

The trial was set for three days but looks as though it could surpass that marker. Berry was the Crown’s second of potentially eight witnesses as the trial got underway Friday.

It took three days to interview the first witness, an Interior Health nurse, due to a variety of setbacks, not the least of which was what police called an “unknown threat” that cleared the building for the bulk of one day.