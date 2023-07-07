Ex-Surrey Mountie facing 13 charges after anti-corruption probe

Send this page to someone via email

A former B.C. RCMP constable is facing 13 criminal charges following an anti-corruption investigation, police said Friday.

In a media release, Mounties said Dawwd (Daoud) Soukary, a former probationary constable with the Surrey RCMP, became the focus of a covert investigation after allegations of improper associations with criminals in 2020.

The RCMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit mounted a six-month probe, during which Soukary was under “constant direct supervision” but unaware of the investigation.

“When we became aware of the allegations against Soukary, we took immediate steps to investigate his actions as well as mitigate any negative impact those actions might have had on public safety,” Major Crime Unit Chief Supt. Elija Rain said in the release.

“The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police. While allegations of this nature are exceedingly rare in the RCMP, we acknowledge that they can taint the public’s perspective of us, making it all the more important for us to take swift action when they arise.”

Soukary was arrested outside an RCMP detachment on Jan. 27, 2021 in connection with “a number” of on- and off-duty activities, police said.

Police opened a code of conduct investigation against him, suspended him, revoked his security clearance, and later froze his pay and allowances and suspended his probationary period.

Soukary submitted his formal discharge and resigned from the RCMP in June 2021.

Police said Friday he has now been charged with a slew of offences, including two counts of distributing cannabis, one count of trafficking a controlled substance, eight counts of breach of trust, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of theft over $5,000.

He is due in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 24.