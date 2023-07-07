21% of Sask. construction workforce could retire within decade: association

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is boasting numbers from Statistics Canada that say the province is adding jobs and enjoys one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, but the construction industry, however, faces some daunting hurdles in the next few years.

“There is definitely a labour shortage in Saskatchewan, and all across Canada actually,” said Shannon Friesen, CFO of the Saskatchewan Construction Association.

She said this is a multi-faceted issue, noting some people never came back to work after the initial shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. An ageing workforce is also an issue.

“In the next nine to 10 years, 21 per cent of our labour force in the construction industry will be retiring.”

She said people have left the industry faster than construction firms can replace them.

Friesen added that construction can have a bad image.

“(There are some) perceptions that it is a second rate choice. If you’re not cut out for university, you can go on the skilled trades side of life, and that’s simply not true.”

She said the association is working to change those misconceptions.

Friesen said there are many projects starting up in Saskatchewan, noting that will be great for the economy, but companies will be working to figure out how to recruit the people needed for those jobs.

“I think the underrepresented populations are one of the key answers to the problem.”

She said less than 13 per cent of the people working in construction are women, adding First Nations people and other groups are underrepresented as well.

The province noted the provincial population grew by 6,821 to 1,221,439 in the first quarter of 2023.

It also noted the overall labour force in the province reached 623,200 in June, with total employment reaching 604,700.

Employment in Regina reached 148,300, while Saskatoon’s employment reached 198,800.