Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

21% of Sask. construction workforce could retire within decade: association

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 5:23 pm
The Saskatchewan Construction Association is hoping to attract under-represented groups to the industry to increase its workforce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Construction Association is hoping to attract under-represented groups to the industry to increase its workforce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government is boasting numbers from Statistics Canada that say the province is adding jobs and enjoys one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, but the construction industry, however, faces some daunting hurdles in the next few years.

“There is definitely a labour shortage in Saskatchewan, and all across Canada actually,” said Shannon Friesen, CFO of the Saskatchewan Construction Association.

She said this is a multi-faceted issue, noting some people never came back to work after the initial shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. An ageing workforce is also an issue.

“In the next nine to 10 years, 21 per cent of our labour force in the construction industry will be retiring.”

Click to play video: 'Unemployment rate rises for the 1st time since August amid ‘cracks’ in job market'
Unemployment rate rises for the 1st time since August amid ‘cracks’ in job market

She said people have left the industry faster than construction firms can replace them.

Story continues below advertisement

Friesen added that construction can have a bad image.

“(There are some) perceptions that it is a second rate choice. If you’re not cut out for university, you can go on the skilled trades side of life, and that’s simply not true.”

She said the association is working to change those misconceptions.

Click to play video: 'Partial roof collapse injures construction workers at Murray Library'
Partial roof collapse injures construction workers at Murray Library

Friesen said there are many projects starting up in Saskatchewan, noting that will be great for the economy, but companies will be working to figure out how to recruit the people needed for those jobs.

Trending Now

“I think the underrepresented populations are one of the key answers to the problem.”

She said less than 13 per cent of the people working in construction are women, adding First Nations people and other groups are underrepresented as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The province noted the provincial population grew by 6,821 to 1,221,439 in the first quarter of 2023.

It also noted the overall labour force in the province reached 623,200 in June, with total employment reaching 604,700.

Employment in Regina reached 148,300, while Saskatoon’s employment reached 198,800.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsConstructionLabourlabour shortageShortageTradesworkforceSaskatchewan Construction Associationretiring workiers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content