Edmonton shootings increase compared to 2022: police

Reported shootings are on the rise in Edmonton, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said in June there were a total of 21 shootings, 15 of which are believed to have been targeted.

To compare, police say there were only eight shootings in the month of June 2022. There were 19 shootings in May 2023.

About half of the shootings last month resulted in injuries and three resulted in death, according to police.

Almost all of the shootings happened in a place where there was the potential for innocent bystanders to be harmed, EPS said.

So far this year, there have been almost 100 shootings reported, up from 77 shootings in the same time period last year, police say.

EPS said it is still investigating a shooting on June 24th in which police say a man was targeted by shooters while out for a walk with his young family in a west Edmonton suburban neighborhood.

“As we saw with the shooting that occurred on June 24 in the middle of a residential area, brazen gun violence continues to be a concern in our city,” says Acting Insp. Eric Stewart of the EPS organized crime branch.