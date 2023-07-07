Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton shootings increase compared to 2022: police

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 7, 2023 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Brazen daylight shooting caught on camera in west Edmonton'
Brazen daylight shooting caught on camera in west Edmonton
Edmonton police are releasing video of a Saturday evening shooting that happened in the residential neighbourhood of Ormsby in hopes of identifying the two shooters. As Mason DePatie reports, police said innocent people could easily have been killed. – Jun 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Reported shootings are on the rise in Edmonton, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said in June there were a total of 21 shootings, 15 of which are believed to have been targeted.

To compare, police say there were only eight shootings in the month of June 2022. There were 19 shootings in May 2023.

About half of the shootings last month resulted in injuries and three resulted in death, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police concerned over rising in shootings'
Edmonton police concerned over rising in shootings

Almost all of the shootings happened in a place where there was the potential for innocent bystanders to be harmed, EPS said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

So far this year, there have been almost 100 shootings reported, up from 77 shootings in the same time period last year, police say.

EPS said it is still investigating a shooting on June 24th in which police say a man was targeted by shooters while out for a walk with his young family in a west Edmonton suburban neighborhood.

“As we saw with the shooting that occurred on June 24 in the middle of a residential area, brazen gun violence continues to be a concern in our city,” says Acting Insp. Eric Stewart of the EPS organized crime branch.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeGunEdmonton shootingShootingsEdmonton shootingsedmonton gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content