Crime

Brazen daylight targeted shooting caught on video as man walks with young family in west Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 3:38 pm
Daylight targeted shooting as man walks with young family in west Edmonton
WATCH: Video from the Edmonton Police Service shows two suspects pulling up in a red Nissan Rogue and firing bullets at a man walking with his family on Ormsby Crescent in west Edmonton's Callingwood area on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
It’s believed a man out for a walk with his partner and young children was deliberately targeted during a shocking daylight shooting caught on video in west Edmonton last weekend.

The brazen daylight shooting happened Saturday evening in the family-oriented neighbourhood of Ormsby Place, in the Callingwood area.

Video released by the Edmonton Police Service shows a man pushing a stroller with a baby in it, while his partner was pushing another stroller with a toddler in it.

Police said the family was out for an early-evening walk around 6:45 p.m. when a red Nissan Rogue pulled up behind them on Ormsby Crescent.

While the SUV was still rolling to a stop, two men wearing face masks ran from the vehicle and began chasing the complainant while firing multiple gunshots at him.

The woman screamed. The man took off down the street, while his partner gathered the children and fled the area on foot as well.

Police said the suspects then chased the man southeast through a green space located between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East, while continuing to fire shots at him.

The suspects then returned to the SUV and fled the area. Police said neither the complainant nor his family were struck by the gunfire. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

“This was an extremely dangerous incident that occurred in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood filled with families,” said EPS Organized Crime Branch Acting Insp. Sgt. Eric Stewart.

“It’s fortunate there weren’t other children or people in the park at that time Saturday, or we may be talking about innocent people getting injured or even killed.”

So far this year, there have been 95 shootings in Edmonton — up 25 per cent from last year. Police said as of this day in 2022, there were 76 shooting occurrences.

The EPS Firearms Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation and released video surveillance (see video player above) and still images of the shooting (see below) in hopes someone will be able to identify the suspects and/or a red Nissan vehicle involved.

Trending Now

Investigators are also encouraging residents who live around the green space located between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East NW to check the exteriors of their homes for any potential damage caused by gunshots.

The Edmonton Police Service is also seeking any additional residential camera video footage of the incident itself.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

15
Two suspects pulled up in a red Nissan Rogue and started firing bullets at a man walking with his family on Ormsby Crescent in west Edmonton's Callingwood area on Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Two suspects pulled up in a red Nissan Rogue and started firing bullets at a man walking with his family on Ormsby Crescent in west Edmonton's Callingwood area on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service
