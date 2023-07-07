16-year-old boy charged after Aston Martin stolen in Toronto carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after an Aston Martin was stolen in a carjacking in Toronto, police say, while an “armed and dangerous” suspect remains outstanding.

Toronto police said officers responded to the incident on May 22 in the Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue area, which is just north of Highway 401.

Police said a 38-year-old woman parked her luxury 2021 Aston Martin DBX and went to a store nearby.

Two male suspects arrived in the area and waited outside the store, then confronted the victim as she got back to her vehicle, police said.

One suspect allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the keys, before both suspects fled in the Aston Martin.

Toronto police said their Hold Up Squad was able to identify one of the suspects and on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant, taking the male into custody.

Police allege that at the time of the search, officers found a prohibited extended firearm magazine and “other items of evidentiary value related to the investigation.”

A 16-year-old boy from Toronto, who cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of proceeds of crime over, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

The stolen Aston Martin has since been recovered, police added.

Meanwhile, a male suspect who is short and has a heavy build is still unidentified and is “considered armed and dangerous,” officers said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.