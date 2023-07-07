Guelph police seize $3,500 in drugs and cash following arrest

Guelph police have made an arrest after they found a man wanted on outstanding warrants on Thursday.
While on patrol in the north end of the city, police said they saw a man who they knew was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants. One was a surety revocation warrant and the other was after a traffic stop was attempted.
The accused was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. after police allege he tried to flee on foot.
A search led to officers finding an estimated $3,500 worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Investigators said they also found money on him.
A 31-year-old man from Guelph faces multiple charges, including three counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and flight from police.
He was held pending a bail hearing.
- Daytime Toronto subway stabbing being investigated as attempted murder
- 2 people charged after death of Ontario toddler, police call it a ‘tragic incident’
- Toronto car-bomber, convicted killer dies in prison: investigation launched
- Quebec social media influencer charged for simulating fake crimes for attention
Comments