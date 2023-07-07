Guelph police seize $3,500 in drugs and cash following arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have made an arrest after they found a man wanted on outstanding warrants on Thursday.

While on patrol in the north end of the city, police said they saw a man who they knew was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants. One was a surety revocation warrant and the other was after a traffic stop was attempted.

The accused was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. after police allege he tried to flee on foot.

A search led to officers finding an estimated $3,500 worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators said they also found money on him.

A 31-year-old man from Guelph faces multiple charges, including three counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and flight from police.

He was held pending a bail hearing.