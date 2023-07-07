Menu

Crime

Guelph police seize $3,500 in drugs and cash following arrest

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 7, 2023 11:16 am
Guelph police seize $3,500 in drugs and cash following arrest
Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police have made an arrest after they found a man wanted on outstanding warrants on Thursday.

While on patrol in the north end of the city, police said they saw a man who they knew was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants. One was a surety revocation warrant and the other was after a traffic stop was attempted.

The accused was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. after police allege he tried to flee on foot.

A search led to officers finding an estimated $3,500 worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators said they also found money on him.

A 31-year-old man from Guelph faces multiple charges, including three counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held pending a bail hearing.

