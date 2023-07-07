Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, July 7

Send this page to someone via email

Bovine tuberculosis cases in Saskatchewan, supporting Saskatchewan food banks, and Ag in Motion — Western Canada’s largest outdoor farm show.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, July 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

VIDO monitoring bovine tuberculosis cases in Saskatchewan

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are paying close attention after bovine tuberculosis was discovered in a cattle herd in the province.

It’s a debilitating chronic disease that affects cattle, but it can also be spread to humans and wild animals.

Jeffrey Chen, a research scientist at VIDO, explains what bovine TB is, how it is spread and containment measures in this interview with Chris Carr.

Supporting Saskatchewan food banks through Food to Learn

The Food to Learn program is helping to raise money and awareness for those who need it the most this summer.

Food Banks of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation have teamed up to make it happen as food bank donations slow during the summer months.

Food Banks of Saskatchewan executive director Michael Kincade looks at the pressures they are facing and how the program will help address those challenges.

Ag in Motion showcasing what’s new in agriculture

People in the agriculture sector will be making their way to Langham, Sask., later in July for Ag in Motion.

The event, the largest outdoor annual farm show in Western Canada, showcases what is new in agriculture along with live in-field demonstrations.

Show director Rob O’Connor speaks with Emily-May Simmonds about the importance of Ag in Motion to the industry and some of the events taking place between July 18 and 20.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 7

A hot weekend ahead — Emily-May Simmonds has your Friday, July 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.