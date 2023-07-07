Hamilton man faces charges in human trafficking probe

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police believe there may be more than one victim in a human trafficking investigation connected with a local man.

Detectives say a 59-year-old Hamilton man, identified in a release, is facing six charges after a probe uncovered an alleged sex assault between November 2022 and February 2023.

“Hamilton Police believe there may be additional victims as the suspect would target vulnerable youth and transport them in a grey sedan,” police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said in an email.

The accused is facing sexual assault, trafficking under 18, and gaining material benefit offences.

Investigators asking anyone who may have come in contact with or have information regarding the accused to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Hamilton Police have arrested a 59-year-old man currently of Hamilton for a number of Human Trafficking related offences and believe there may be additional victims. READ MORE: https://t.co/KbmADImfNi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 7, 2023

