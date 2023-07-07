Menu

Crime

Intimate partner violence results in charges in Wellington North

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 7, 2023 9:52 am
Intimate partner violence results in charges in Wellington North
Getty Images/File
Wellington OPP say they’ve laid charges following an investigation into intimate partner violence.

Police said they arrived at an address in Wellington North around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a victim who was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

A 40-year-old from Wellington North faces multiple charges including sexual assault, three counts of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Trending Now

OPP said victims of sexual assault are not alone.

They said there are local resources available to help if you or someone you know needs support including Victim Services Wellington and Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Care and Treatment Centre.

Sponsored content