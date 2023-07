See more sharing options

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary early Friday, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Macleod Trail and 42nd Avenue SE said Calgary police.

Police confirmed the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening but “life-altering” injuries.

Calgary police briefly closed 42nd Ave SW on both sides of Macleod Trail but it had reopened by 6:20 a.m.