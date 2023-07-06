Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and region

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Calgary and area, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced late Thursday.

At 5:45 p.m., ECCC said the severe thunderstorm is located over the northwest sector of the city and is “nearly stationary.” The federal agency said the storm could produce high winds and nickle-sized hail.

One viewer in the west of the city told Global News they saw dime-sized hail.

At just after 6 p.m., ECCC said a nearly stationary line of severe thunderstorms is located from 30 kilometres west of Water Valley, Alta., to Calgary.

The federal agency warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roadways. Large hail can cause property damage and injury, and severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

People are urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms.

More to come…