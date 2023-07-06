RCMP seek information on 3 different anti-LGBTQ incidents in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has released images of people they want to know more about in connection with three different incidents northwest of Edmonton last month that targeted the LGBTQ community.

Police said they want to speak with two people they believe were involved in two of the incidents, while they are also seeking to speak to a third person in connection with another incident.

All incidents occurred in St. Albert, Alta.

The most recent of the three incidents police involved a pickup truck seen “doing a burnout” on a Pride crosswalk in the city on June 26. The RCMP said a red Ford F350 “crew cab” truck was caught on surveillance video.

“RCMP want to identify the owner of the truck and the individual seen hanging out of the passenger window,” police said in a news release issued Thursday, adding that the incident occurred “in the early morning hours.”

While police did not have a description of the driver of the truck, they described the passenger as a male in his late teens or early 20s with short, light-coloured hair and said he was wearing a blue T-shirt.

The other two people police want to speak with were caught on surveillance video, allegedly placing what they described as anti-LGBTQ “material” at two different St. Albert playgrounds a day earlier.

At about 8:20 p.m., the people were spotted at the Joseph Demko School playground and then about 15 minutes later they were spotted at the Muriel Martin Elementary School playground.

They were seen leaving one of the school playgrounds in a red Nissan Juke.

Police are looking to speak with a man and a woman whom they believe distributed anti-LGBTQ material at two playgrounds in St. Albert, Alta., in June 2023. They said the two people left one of the playgrounds in a Nissan Juke. Supplied by RCMP

The man police wish to speak with in connection with the playground incidents is described as being 40 to 50 years old and having blond, shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a logo on the front, camouflage shorts, black socks and brown shoes and was carrying a green grocery bag.

Police are looking to speak with a man they believe distributed anti-LGBTQ material at two playgrounds in St. Albert, Alta., in June 2023. Supplied by RCMP

The woman police want to speak with in connection with the playground incidents is described as also being 40 to 50 years old and having “reddish,” shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black dress, black sandals, a black hat and black sunglasses.

Police are looking to speak with a woman they believe distributed anti-LGBTQ material at two playgrounds in St. Albert, Alta., in June 2023. Supplied by RCMP

Anyone with information about the three people or the vehicles caught on surveillance camera is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP dewtachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.