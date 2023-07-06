2 charged with human trafficking in Tisdale, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two people in a human trafficking operation happening across three rural communities in the province on June 29.

A woman from Bangladesh was forced to work 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week at restaurants in Gull Lake, Elrose and Tisdale, police say.

The woman moved to Saskatchewan and was given a work permit.

When she wasn’t working, she was confined to a water-damaged concrete basement with minimal lighting.

Police say her employers threatened to take her work permit away if she didn’t do what she was told or if she tried to call police.

Police started investigating the situation earlier this year, and at the end of June, arrested two men in Tisdale. A third man was arrested in Elrose on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This investigation illustrates human trafficking can take many forms, including forced labour,” said Supt. Glenn Church, officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan enforcement response team. “This isn’t just a big city issue – human trafficking is present in communities both big and small, including in Saskatchewan. It’s important that residents recognize the signs of trafficking and report these occurrences to police immediately,”

Mohammad Masum, 41, from Tisdale and 52-year-old Sohel Haider from Elrose have both been charged with human trafficking.

Masum is also facing three sexual assault charges.

The third man was released with no charges.

Investigators said this operation may have more victims.