‘Bear on the loose’: New Westminster residents warned to watch for wayward bruin

People in New Westminster, B.C., are being warned to keep their eyes peeled for an unusual urban visitor.

New Westminster police said Thursday that there was a bear “on the loose” in the city’s west side.

The bear was last spotted near the intersection of 14th and London streets.

“If you see the bear do not approach it,” police said in a social media post.

Police said they were working with the BC Conservation Officer Service to capture and relocate the animal.

Bears are a common sight in Metro Vancouver’s North Shore and Tri-Cities communities, but are far less frequent visitors to the more central and urban areas.

However, they have been known to make an appearance from time to time, most recently when a young black bear was tranquillized on Victoria Drive in East Vancouver.