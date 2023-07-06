Videos on Guelph police YouTube channel aim to raise awareness of domestic violence

See more sharing options

Victim Services Wellington and the Guelph Police Service in Ontario are hoping a series of videos will raise awareness of intimate partner violence.

The videos can be found on Guelph police’s YouTube channel.

According to a news release, the goal of the videos is to increase awareness on an ongoing basis and to let the public know that help is there.

The videos were put together with the help of a victim support grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Work on the project was done in partnership with Guelph police, Victim Services Wellington and the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Care and Treatment Centre at Guelph General Hospital.

Anyone who needs help with a domestic situation can contact Guelph Police Service non-emergency line at 519-824-1212, Victim Services Wellington at ext. 7304 or the Guelph General Hospital’s Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Care and Treatment Centre at 519-837-6440 ext. 2728.