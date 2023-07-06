Menu

London, Ont. police seeking public help in identifying sexual assault suspect

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 6, 2023 3:59 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News
London police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a reported sexual assault and robbery early Thursday morning.

Police say a woman was walking southbound on the west side of Adelaide Street North near the intersection of Huron Street when a man crossed the street and began following her.

After catching up with the woman, police say the man assaulted and sexually assaulted her before stealing her purse and fleeing the scene. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Although the victim contacted police soon after, and they attended the scene, a search yielded no results.

Based on a description from the victim, the suspect is described as male and approximately five feet six inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length curly hair. He was wearing running shoes and black sweatpants and was shirtless. Police say a shirt was hanging from a gym bag he was carrying.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the identity of the suspect male, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

