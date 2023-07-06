3 teens charged with arson after suspicious fires in Napanee

See more sharing options

OPP say three youths are facing arson charges after fires were intentionally lit across several locations in Greater Napanee, Ont.

The three accused, aged 17, 15, and 13, face a total of 17 charges, including multiple counts of arson, theft and fraud.

Police say they were arrested Thursday.

The youths are allegedly responsible for fires set at the Napanee Fairgrounds, Napanee District Secondary School and Springside Park Trail.

Various portable toilets were burned, as well as the new running track behind the Napanee high school.

According to the Limestone District School Board, youths were caught on a security camera setting fire to the new running track.