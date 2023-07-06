Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna RCMP seek tips to solve Knox Mountain wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 4:18 pm
A map from Kelowna RCMP showing areas around the Knox Mountain wildfire. Areas in green are considered places with sightlines within which people could have video footage of suspicious activity. Areas in red weren’t within the fire’s sightlines. View image in full screen
A map from Kelowna RCMP showing areas around the Knox Mountain wildfire. Areas in green are considered places with sightlines within which people could have video footage of suspicious activity. Areas in red weren’t within the fire’s sightlines. Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna RCMP are seeking assistance in solving the Knox Mountain wildfire that caused chaos on Canada Day.

On Thursday, police issued a statement asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the long-weekend blaze that torched 6.5 hectares of parkland.

RCMP believe the fire was human-caused.

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service warns of summer fire danger'
BC Wildfire Service warns of summer fire danger

Anyone who lives in the Knox Mountain area and witnessed any suspicious activity or has video footage on July 1 between noon, is asked to contact the police at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-37249.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP released a map of the Knox Mountain area. Areas shaded in green are considered places with direct sightlines of the fire. Police say the public could potentially have video footage of any suspicious activity. Areas in red were not within the fire’s sightlines.

Police said the locations with the best angles are bounded by the following streets:

  • Eastern boundary: Richter Street
  • Southern boundary: Clement Avenue
  • Western boundary: Okanagan Lake, Manhattan Point
  • Northern boundary: Central Avenue

The fire quickly grew after first being reported on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., spreading to two hectares and then 6.5 ha before crews got the upper hand.

Trending Now

“While the fire is now under control, we would like to remind our residents that this is still an active fire and in areas the fire is no longer burning, there are still potential hazards,” said Kelowna Fire Department deputy fire chief Sandra Follack.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and for helping with firefighting efforts by remaining away from the areas of Knox Mountain Park that were part of the active fire as crews continue fire suppression efforts.”

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service bracing for high temperatures'
BC Wildfire Service bracing for high temperatures
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPknox mountainKnox Mountain ParkKnox Mountain wildfireKnox Mountain wildfire investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content