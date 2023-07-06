Menu

Share

Crime

Muskowekwan First Nation man charged following break and enter, assault

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 4:00 pm
A set of police lights
Anthony Charles Lowe from Muskowekwan First Nation faces several charges following a break and enter and assault incident. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
A 40-year-old man from the Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan is charged after a break-and-enter and assault incident at a local residence.

According to a release, Punnichy RCMP received a report of the incident Wednesday at approximately 5:40 p.m. Police stated the female victim had left the residence and was at a safe location. It was noted that she had sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

“Punnichy RCMP responded immediately, and upon arrival, observed the male suspect damaging windows from inside the residence.”

“Officers attempted to gain entry, but the doors were barricaded. The male began to throw several items at the responding officers from inside the residence and was observed to be pointing what appeared to be a possible firearm toward the officers.”

According to the release. the officers immediately took cover and contained the scene to help maintain public and officer safety. Officers from the Wynyard Detachment, Melfort Traffic Services and the Police Dog Services (PDS) were called to assist.

“Officers used verbal de-escalation skills to instruct the male to exit the residence, but he responded by uttering threats to shoot,” according to the release. “After a short period of verbal negotiations, the male exited the residence and was arrested without further incident.”

The residence was thoroughly inspected for occupants and firearms with the assistance of the Saskatchewan RCMP PDS and was declared clear.

Police say no shots were fired at any point during the investigation and that there were no injuries to anyone involved.

Police charged Anthony Charles Lowe from Muskowekwan First Nation with assault, mischief under $5,000, break and enter and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Lowe was held in custody and scheduled to make his first court appearance via phone Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.
Saskatchewan NewsAssaultBreak And EnterSaskatchewan RCMPFirearmPunnichy RCMPMuskowekwan First Nation
