‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ opens in Regina

For those looking to check out perhaps the most famous artist in the world, now is the time.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to Regina.

The show features more than 300 works by the Dutch post-impressionist, projected in high resolution onto more than 30,000 square feet of space.

“We take cutting-edge technology and we bring to life the paintings of the iconic artist, but we do it from a unique perspective,” said Natasha Lowenthal, a producer with the exhibit.

“It really does feature his words and his correspondence with his brother through the most prolific period of his production.”

Van Gogh’s paintings will be projected onto the walls inside the Viterra International Trade Centre. Lowenthal said the technology is a great way to experience the art without travelling across the world to see it.

“It allows the viewer to become part of the painting,” she said.

Van Gogh’s own dreams, thoughts and words are set to a symphonic score while his work shifts and swirls, creating a mesmerizing sensory experience.

The exhibit, created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St.-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, is put on by Paquin Entertainment Group, which also produced an immersive experience of French painter Claude Monet’s work.

The show takes roughly 90 minutes to navigate and has opened in 55 cities in the last two years.

Tickets can be found online.