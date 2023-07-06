Man charged with murder in death of roommate after Brampton house fire: police

See more sharing options

A 26-year-old man has been charged after his 80-year-old roommate was found with signs of trauma and later died following a house fire in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Sunday at around 1:33 p.m., officers received a report of a basement fire in the 20 block of Pennyroal Crescent.

Officers said an elderly man was found inside the unit with “obvious signs of trauma.”

“Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, 80-year-old Anthony Ambrose succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” police said in a news release.

Officers said on Wednesday, the victim’s roommate — 26-year-old Julius Adigun — was arrested and charged.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and arson endangering life, police said.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.