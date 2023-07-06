Portage la Prairie RCMP traffic stop turns up drugs, cash and machete

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers arrested two people following a traffic stop in Portage la Prairie last week.

Police pulled over a vehicle with extensive damage that was travelling westbound on King Avenue on June 29, at approx. 11:40 p.m.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old male passenger were detained after officers suspected the woman of driving under the influence.

A further search of the vehicle yielded a zip-lock bag that officials believed to be crystal meth, a small quantity of cash and drug-related paraphernalia, a machete, knife, cocaine and dried cannabis.

View image in full screen A machete was found in a car by Portage la Prairie RCMP, after conducting a traffic stop on June 29. Courtesy Portage la Prairie RCMP

The driver, who faces a number of charges including trafficking, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13 in Winnipeg. The man was also released and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 12, to face a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

View image in full screen Cash was among the many things seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP after a traffic stop on June 29 led to the arrests of two individuals. Courtesy Portage la Prairie RCMP

The RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding drugs or other criminal activity is asked to contact the local police agency, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.