Portage la Prairie RCMP traffic stop turns up drugs, cash and machete

RCMP officers arrested two people following a traffic stop in Portage la Prairie last week.
Police pulled over a vehicle with extensive damage that was travelling westbound on King Avenue on June 29, at approx. 11:40 p.m.
The driver, a 53-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old male passenger were detained after officers suspected the woman of driving under the influence.
A further search of the vehicle yielded a zip-lock bag that officials believed to be crystal meth, a small quantity of cash and drug-related paraphernalia, a machete, knife, cocaine and dried cannabis.
The driver, who faces a number of charges including trafficking, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13 in Winnipeg. The man was also released and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 12, to face a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding drugs or other criminal activity is asked to contact the local police agency, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
