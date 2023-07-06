Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 suspects charged after Markham home invasion, robbery with woman and her children

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 2:03 pm
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say three suspects are facing charges after a home invasion and robbery in Markham where a woman was robbed inside of her garage with her children.

Police said on Jan. 27, officers were called to a home in the Warden and 16th avenues area for reports of a robbery.

Investigators said the woman was in her vehicle in the garage with her children when she was approached by two masked men.

Police allege the men pointed a gun at them and demanded money, cellphones and her purse.

The two then fled in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.

Trending Now

More than two months later, on April 7, two suspects allegedly returned to the residence and tried to get into the house. The victim called police when she came home and saw a suspicious looking vehicle in the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Through the investigation, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Liang Yu and 30-year-old Jiahao Zhang with robbery with a firearm and criminal harassment. They also charged 40-year-old Jing Yang with robbery with a firearm.

More on Crime
RobberyYork Regional PoliceHome InvasionMarkhamWarden Avenue16th AvenueMarkham RobberyMarkham Home Invasion
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content