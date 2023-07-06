3 suspects charged after Markham home invasion, robbery with woman and her children

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say three suspects are facing charges after a home invasion and robbery in Markham where a woman was robbed inside of her garage with her children.

Police said on Jan. 27, officers were called to a home in the Warden and 16th avenues area for reports of a robbery.

Investigators said the woman was in her vehicle in the garage with her children when she was approached by two masked men.

Police allege the men pointed a gun at them and demanded money, cellphones and her purse.

The two then fled in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.

More than two months later, on April 7, two suspects allegedly returned to the residence and tried to get into the house. The victim called police when she came home and saw a suspicious looking vehicle in the neighbourhood.

Through the investigation, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Liang Yu and 30-year-old Jiahao Zhang with robbery with a firearm and criminal harassment. They also charged 40-year-old Jing Yang with robbery with a firearm.