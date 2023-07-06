SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors announce re-signing of centre Poeltl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 1:07 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have made one of their big off-season moves official by announcing that centre Jakob Poeltl has signed a multi-year contract with the NBA club.

The Raptors did not disclose terms of the deal, but reports last week had the contract at US$80 million over four years.

The seven-foot-one Austrian averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 26.5 minutes in 72 games (71 starts) with San Antonio and Toronto last season.

Poeltl was selected ninth overall by the Raptors in 2016, becoming the first Austrian player in league history.

He was traded to the Spurs before the 2018-19 season in the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, and was reacquired by the Raptors at last year’s trade deadline for a Khem Birch, a first-round pick in 2024 and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.

