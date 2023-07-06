Police investigating after 2 art pieces stolen in Toronto

Police are investigating after art was reportedly stolen in Toronto.
Toronto police said on May 22, officers received a report that art had been stolen from the Robertson Crescent and Queen’s Quay area.
Officers said The Baycrest Centre had several art pieces on display outdoors for an event.
According to police, the art pieces were in glass display cases.
Officers said the glass displays were smashed, and two unique art pieces were stolen.
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- 2 people charged after death of Ontario toddler, police call it a ‘tragic incident’
- Woodstock, Ont. police dog dies in line of duty after ingesting drugs
- Quebec social media influencer charged for simulating fake crimes for attention
- RCMP charge Ottawa man with both terrorism, hate offences in Canadian first
Comments