Crime

Police investigating after 2 art pieces stolen in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 12:46 pm
Police are investigating after two pieces of art were reported stolen in Toronto.
Police are investigating after two pieces of art were reported stolen in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are investigating after art was reportedly stolen in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 22, officers received a report that art had been stolen from the Robertson Crescent and Queen’s Quay area.

Officers said The Baycrest Centre had several art pieces on display outdoors for an event.

According to police, the art pieces were in glass display cases.

Police are investigating after two pieces of art were reported stolen in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after two pieces of art were reported stolen in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said the glass displays were smashed, and two unique art pieces were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

