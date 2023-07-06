Menu





Crime

London, Ont. man accused of damaging police vehicle, assaulting officers

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 6, 2023 12:55 pm
Police say that at approximately 7 p.m., a man approached an unmarked police vehicle a plain-clothed officer was operating and threw a rock at the passenger side door. View image in full screen
Police say that at approximately 7 p.m., a man approached an unmarked police vehicle a plain-clothed officer was operating and threw a rock at the passenger side door. Andrew Graham / Global News
A London, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly damaged a police vehicle and assaulted two officers Wednesday night in the downtown core.

Police say that at approximately 7 p.m., a man approached an unmarked police vehicle that had a plain-clothed officer inside and threw a rock at the passenger-side door.

The officer got out of the car and told the man he was under arrest, to which the man picked up several more rocks and threw them at the officer, missing him.

Police say the man then pulled out two screwdrivers.

When more officers arrived at the scene, the man, still wielding a large rock and the two screwdrivers, reportedly lunged at the police with those weapons.

Police say an officer used a stun gun, but the man continued to resist arrest.

The man was eventually arrested and put into custody with the help of several officers.

The man faces charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and resisting arrest.

One officer sustained minor injuries, and the police vehicle sustained approximately $2,000 in damages.

The man remains in custody, and is expected to appear in London court Thursday.

LondonAssaultLondon Police ServiceDowntown Londonpolice assaultlondon police assaultpolice vehicles
