Calgary man charged with human trafficking recruited victim over social media: police

A Calgary man who has been charged with human trafficking offences may have been attempting to recruit additional women, according to ALERT’s human trafficking unit.

“Our primary concern is ensuring no other women were victimized, and providing supports to those that may have been. This suspect was very violent in order to facilitate his own financial gain,” said Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

In a statement Thursday, ALERT claimed the suspect sexually exploited and trafficked a 19-year-old victim for a period of at least one year, dating back to August 2021. Police said the alleged trafficking offences took place in both Alberta and Ontario and included grooming the victim, directing her movements, and advertising her sexual services.

In addition, police said the victim was assaulted multiple times, including an instance in which she was trying to leave the sex trade.

ALERT’s investigation started in July 2022. Officers believe the victim was recruited and groomed via social media. ALERT also believes the accused had been aggressively attempting to recruit other women.

Police confirmed the victim is receiving support and resources.

Justin Palmer, 35, was arrested in northeast Calgary on June 26. He has been charged with human trafficking, benefiting from human trafficking, withholding documents, advertising sexual services, and assault causing bodily harm.

Palmer was released from custody on several court-imposed conditions, including no contact with the victim or accessing the internet. His next court date is July 11.