Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged with human trafficking recruited victim over social media: police

By Staff Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 1:14 pm
Justin Palmer was arrested in northeast Calgary on June 26, 2023 and the 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences.
Justin Palmer was arrested in northeast Calgary on June 26, 2023, and the 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences. Handout / Calgary Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary man who has been charged with human trafficking offences may have been attempting to recruit additional women, according to ALERT’s human trafficking unit.

“Our primary concern is ensuring no other women were victimized, and providing supports to those that may have been. This suspect was very violent in order to facilitate his own financial gain,” said Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Click to play video: 'Andrew Tate and brother charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania'
Andrew Tate and brother charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

In a statement Thursday, ALERT claimed the suspect sexually exploited and trafficked a 19-year-old victim for a period of at least one year, dating back to August 2021. Police said the alleged trafficking offences took place in both Alberta and Ontario and included grooming the victim, directing her movements, and advertising her sexual services.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, police said the victim was assaulted multiple times, including an instance in which she was trying to leave the sex trade.

Click to play video: 'More than a dozen survivors of human trafficking ‘saved’ by a citizen phone call, Peel police say'
More than a dozen survivors of human trafficking ‘saved’ by a citizen phone call, Peel police say

ALERT’s investigation started in July 2022. Officers believe the victim was recruited and groomed via social media. ALERT also believes the accused had been aggressively attempting to recruit other women.

Police confirmed the victim is receiving support and resources.

Click to play video: 'Survivor shares story for Human Trafficking Awareness Day'
Survivor shares story for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Justin Palmer, 35, was arrested in northeast Calgary on June 26. He has been charged with human trafficking,  benefiting from human trafficking, withholding documents, advertising sexual services, and assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Palmer was released from custody on several court-imposed conditions, including no contact with the victim or accessing the internet. His next court date is July 11.

Related News
Social MediaInvestigationCalgary PoliceCalgaryALERTGroomingRecruitHuman TraffickerSafety Network Coordinator
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content