Halifax police ‘concerned there may be other victims’ in human trafficking case

Police in Halifax have travelled to Ontario to pick up a suspect and charge him with human trafficking.

Halifax Regional Police said in a release on Tuesday that they began their investigation in March.

Members of the integrated human trafficking team eventually identified a suspect, who was arrested in the Niagara region of Ontario this past weekend by police there.

“Edward Duane Garinger, 49, who also goes by Edward Morrison and Ted Morrison, has been charged in relation to incidents that occurred between January and March 2023 involving one adult victim,” Halifax Regional Police said in the release.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims and are encouraging them or anyone with information in relation to human trafficking to contact police.”

According to police, Garinger has been charged with:

trafficking in persons

obtaining material benefit from sexual services

procuring

advertising sexual services

failing to comply with a recognizance (x5)

failing to appear in court

Anyone who is the victim of trafficking, or knows someone who is, is encouraged to seek help.

Support or information can be reached at:

911 – if safety is of immediate concern.

902-449-2425 to contact the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team, 24/7.

902-490-5142 to contact the Integrated Human Trafficking Team. Please note that this line is not monitored 24/7.

902-490-5020 to file a report and have an officer follow up with you.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.