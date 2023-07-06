Menu

Crime

One Selkirk home invasion suspect remains at large after 2nd man arrested, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 12:49 pm
Justice Langlois.
Manitoba RCMP
One suspect remains at large as Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate a June 28 home invasion in Selkirk.

During the incident, three men broke into a home and shot at the owner before fleeing the scene. A day after, one suspect was arrested and a second man has since been taken into custody as well.

Police continue to look for 28-year-old Justice Sydney Langlois, who is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Langlois is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, breaking and entering with intent, assault, careless use of a firearm, failing to comply, and disobeying a court order.

He’s described as six feet tall and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

