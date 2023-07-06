One Selkirk home invasion suspect remains at large after 2nd man arrested, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect remains at large as Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate a June 28 home invasion in Selkirk.

During the incident, three men broke into a home and shot at the owner before fleeing the scene. A day after, one suspect was arrested and a second man has since been taken into custody as well.

Police continue to look for 28-year-old Justice Sydney Langlois, who is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Langlois is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, breaking and entering with intent, assault, careless use of a firearm, failing to comply, and disobeying a court order.

He’s described as six feet tall and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

