Share



Crime

Selkirk RCMP seek armed and dangerous suspects connected to home invasion

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 4:19 pm
RCMP have issued arrest warrants for 38-year-old Chad Hayden Langlois and 28-year-old Justice Sydney Langlois in connection with a home invasion in Selkirk, Man. View image in full screen
RCMP have issued arrest warrants for 38-year-old Chad Hayden Langlois and 28-year-old Justice Sydney Langlois in connection with a home invasion in Selkirk, Man. RCMP
RCMP in Selkirk, Man., are looking for suspects in connection to a home invasion and police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday at 5:50 a.m. police say they responded to a home invasion involving a firearm at a residence on Morris Avenue in Selkirk.

Police say three suspects, one armed with a firearm, broke into the home, confronted the homeowner and fired a shot at him.

The homeowner was not physically injured and the suspects fled the scene.

Selkirk RCMP arrested one of the suspects on Thursday without incident but they are still searching for the other two.

RCMP have issued arrest warrants for 38-year-old Chad Hayden Langlois and 28-year-old Justice Sydney Langlois.

Chad is described as six feet tall, 215 lbs with black hair and brown eyes; Justice is also described as six feet tall, 210 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say these men may be in possession of a firearm and should not be approached. Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

Man faces attempted murder charge after violent Erickson home invasion
