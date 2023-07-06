Menu

Canada

Toronto’s Pearson Airport to host hydrogen refuelling station

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 11:09 am
The departure area at terminal 3 is pictured at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario on Sunday, March 19, 2023. View image in full screen
The departure area at terminal 3 is pictured at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario on Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Toronto’s Pearson Airport will be home to Ontario’s first public hydrogen refuelling station.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Carlsun Energy announced the station Thursday.

They say in a press release that the refuelling station will have capability for both cars and transport trucks.

Carlsun will build, own and operate the station, which the two groups say is enabled by $1 million from Natural Resources Canada.

According to Natural Resources Canada, there are currently five retail hydrogen stations across the country, four of which are in British Columbia, and the fifth in Quebec.

The GTAA says this station is part of the Pearson airport’s commitment to clean and efficient energy solutions.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

