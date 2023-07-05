Police investigating fatal crash in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a fatal crash between a bus and a motorcycle in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Edmonton Police Service release, police responded to a collision in the area of 106 Avenue and 79 Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the bus was turning south onto 79 Street from westbound 106 Avenue when a motorcycle traveling eastbound on 106 Avenue struck the right side of the bus.

The motorcyclist was traveling at high speed, according to the EPS release. The 40-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Police said 106 Avenue between 78 Street and 80 Street is closed in all directions.

EPS’ major collision investigations section is investigating the crash.