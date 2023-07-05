Manitoba Moose sign captain Jimmy Oligny

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose kicked off their off-season signings by re-upping with their captain.

The Moose signed defenceman Jimmy Oligny to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old missed a majority of last season after suffering an injury in the off-season. He was limited to just 17 regular season games in the 2022-2023 campaign where he had only three assists.

Oligny is one of their longest serving members after first joining the club in 2019. He was named team captain in 2021 and has appeared in 190 games with the Moose over the past five seasons.

He was Manitoba’s Man of the Year last season and has won the team’s Julian Klymkiw Community Service award three different times.

Oligny also played in the AHL for the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals before joining the Moose.