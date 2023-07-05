Menu

Fire

Vernon woman who lost business in downtown fire speaks out

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 8:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Six businesses lost in downtown Vernon fire'
Six businesses lost in downtown Vernon fire
Six businesses were lost in a fire that erupted in downtown Vernon around 2:30 on Tuesday morning. One woman who lost her business as a result of the blaze is speaking out about the devastation, but as Jayden Wasney reports, she hopes to bounce back soon.
Six businesses were lost as a result of a fire that broke out in downtown Vernon early Tuesday morning.

Among the businesses destroyed in the blaze are Vernon Centre Pawn, Eunike Consignment, Jax & King Salon, Classy Canine Grooming, the Okanagan Eatery and The Cauldron Metaphysical Shop. The owner of The Cauldron says she was uninsured because she was in the underground portion of the building and describes her loss as devastating.

“I had 14 vendors in there with their crafts — I can’t replace that,” describes Michelle Regnie, owner of The Cauldron Metaphysical Shop. “I feel so horrible for them –just horrible, and it’s taken me a lot to phone everybody to let them know and have to hear them cry.”

Click to play video: 'Multiple downtown Vernon businesses destroyed in early-morning fire'
Multiple downtown Vernon businesses destroyed in early-morning fire

Regnier says her store was much more than just a metaphysical shop. She offered life coaching, a place for people to gather, learn and feel safe.

“People would go in there, and they find themselves, and then they have the tools to help each other,” said Regnier. “That’s where the miracle was. The miracle is in the community, it’s in everybody else.”

While her business may be on hold for now, Regnier hopes to open up shop no matter what it takes.

Click to play video: 'Timelapse of fire in downtown Vernon'
Timelapse of fire in downtown Vernon

“I’ll make sure it comes back one way or another, I mean we need this for people,” said Regnier. “People need to come back from trauma in their lives, and PTSD and stuff like that, and I was helping them achieve that.”

Global News reached out to the other businesses impacted by the fire. The ones who responded said they were not ready to speak on camera.

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and that they are treating this fire as suspicious. According to Vernon’s fire chief, the fire is believed to have started on the outside of the building.

Several GoFundMe pages have been organized for the business owners, including Regnier, who has kickstarted a fundraiser for her own business. To visit the page or make a donation, click here.

