Calgary fire crews investigate northeast shed fire

Calgary fire crews are investigating a structure fire that occurred in the northeast on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the 300 block of Coventry Close N.E. at around 2:20 p.m.

Black smoke could be seen in the distance which prompted the captain to call in additional resources.

Firefighters arrived to find a backyard shed engulfed in flames. The Calgary Fire Department said the fire was spreading to the house on the same property.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and evacuated four residents from the house along with three residents from neighbouring houses as a precaution. A neighbour’s house sustained damage to the siding.

No injuries were reported, the CFD said.